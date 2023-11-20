Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured after woman attacks him with knife in his dressing room

Headlines

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

Achieve salon-worthy nails at home with trendy and durable nail extensions under Rs 500 on Amazon

Make style statements with stunning women’s bracelets on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

9 flop siblings of Bollywood stars 

7 Simple ways to reduce stress

Air pollution: 5 teas to treat sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured after woman attacks him with knife in his dressing room

A woman entered Super Junior member Kyuhyun's dressing room with a weapon after which he got injured.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Super Junior member Kyuhyun has been injured after a woman attacked him with a knife in his dressing room. As per a report by TV Chosun, the actor injured himself when the woman went to his dressing room with a weapon.

Sharing the update about his health, the actor's agency Antenna said, "Kyuhyun suffered a minor abrasion on his finger and was treated immediately at the scene.” Meanwhile, the Seoul Gangseo Police Station has detained the woman involved. She's facing charges of special intimidation, and the police are investigating how she got the weapon.

Allkpop reported that authorities are looking into whether she has a history of mental illness. The incident occurred around 6 pm on November 19 while Kyuhyun was at the LG Arts Center performing in the musical "Ben Hur."

Meanwhile, a video of Kyuhyun exiting the venue emerged online. Allegedly taken after the incident, he had a bandage on his injured finger. Despite that, he kept smiling and discreetly concealed his injury while waving to fans from his car as he departed.

Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, “he was probably shocked by the incident, but he still managed to greet his fans. cho kyuhyun is the symbol of a professional artist. I want him to know that it’s okay to prioritize himself first.”

One of the fans commented, “Kyuhyun was very aware of the fans' eyes and didn't want to make us worry, so he hid his injured finger and waved with right hand.” “Oh my God it's horrible.... I hope he and the other victims get a proper treatment after the incident,” said another fan.

For the unversed, Kyuhyun, born on February 3, 1988, is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer known for his roles as a singer, musical theater actor, and TV host. He joined Super Junior in May 2006 and later became part of its sub-groups. B

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Watch: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui break down after shocking elimination in Bigg Boss 17

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE