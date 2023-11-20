Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured after woman attacks him with knife in his dressing room

A woman entered Super Junior member Kyuhyun's dressing room with a weapon after which he got injured.

Super Junior member Kyuhyun has been injured after a woman attacked him with a knife in his dressing room. As per a report by TV Chosun, the actor injured himself when the woman went to his dressing room with a weapon.

Sharing the update about his health, the actor's agency Antenna said, "Kyuhyun suffered a minor abrasion on his finger and was treated immediately at the scene.” Meanwhile, the Seoul Gangseo Police Station has detained the woman involved. She's facing charges of special intimidation, and the police are investigating how she got the weapon.

he was probably shocked by the incident, but he still managed to greet his fans. cho kyuhyun is the symbol of professional artist. i want him to know that it’s okay to prioritize himself first pic.twitter.com/uBLbFMJB9d — kezia (@deborakezia) November 20, 2023

Allkpop reported that authorities are looking into whether she has a history of mental illness. The incident occurred around 6 pm on November 19 while Kyuhyun was at the LG Arts Center performing in the musical "Ben Hur."

Meanwhile, a video of Kyuhyun exiting the venue emerged online. Allegedly taken after the incident, he had a bandage on his injured finger. Despite that, he kept smiling and discreetly concealed his injury while waving to fans from his car as he departed.

Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, “he was probably shocked by the incident, but he still managed to greet his fans. cho kyuhyun is the symbol of a professional artist. I want him to know that it’s okay to prioritize himself first.”

One of the fans commented, “Kyuhyun was very aware of the fans' eyes and didn't want to make us worry, so he hid his injured finger and waved with right hand.” “Oh my God it's horrible.... I hope he and the other victims get a proper treatment after the incident,” said another fan.

For the unversed, Kyuhyun, born on February 3, 1988, is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer known for his roles as a singer, musical theater actor, and TV host. He joined Super Junior in May 2006 and later became part of its sub-groups.