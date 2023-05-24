Sunny Leone opens up on transitioning from adult entertainment industry to mainstream, says ‘there were bomb threats’

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone who is currently at French Rivera to attend the screening of her upcoming film Kennedy recently talked about transitioning from the adult entertainment industry to the mainstream and recalled having death threats.

In an interview with Deadline, Sunny Leone talked about her journey from the adult entertainment industry to the mainstream and revealed that she was approached by Bigg Boss, however, she was not on board initially and said, “Big Brother India, which is called Bigg Boss, called and said ‘We want you to be on the show’. And I said to my then-boyfriend and now my husband, Daniel Weber, ‘You're out of your mind. I am not going to India. They will hate me.’ Because I have already gone through so much hate within that community. At that moment I said ‘No way, you're out of your mind. I’m not doing it.”

She further revealed that the makers were really persistent to have her on the show and even sent her a presentation explaining the format of the show which made her say yes. The actress said, “And I went on the show and as each week passed, I figured something good must be happening. Right before getting on the show, there were a lot of hurdles. There were death threats and bomb threats.”

While concluding she said, “I think people related to — I was human, and not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff. They related with me the person, cooking, cleaning …that’s what they connected with,” Leone said of how her stint on the reality show helped her shed her adult star image “People connected with that girl on ‘Bigg Boss’ and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry.”

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kenedy stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt. The team of Kennedy is currently at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the movie’s screening and in the latest post, Sunny Leone also revealed that the movie’s official tickets were sold out in minutes.

Sunny Leone participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 5 in 2011. The actress was reportedly offered the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Jism 2 during her stint in the show. She then went on to star in movies like Jackpot, Ragini MMS, Ek Paheli Leela, and more.

Read Sunny Leone poses in sexy cut-out green dress ahead of Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023