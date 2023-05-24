Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sunny Leone opens up on transitioning from adult entertainment industry to mainstream, says ‘there were bomb threats’

Sunny Leone talks about hurdles she faced while transitioning from the adult entertainment industry to the mainstream.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Sunny Leone opens up on transitioning from adult entertainment industry to mainstream, says ‘there were bomb threats’
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone who is currently at French Rivera to attend the screening of her upcoming film Kennedy recently talked about transitioning from the adult entertainment industry to the mainstream and recalled having death threats.

In an interview with Deadline, Sunny Leone talked about her journey from the adult entertainment industry to the mainstream and revealed that she was approached by Bigg Boss, however, she was not on board initially and said, “Big Brother India, which is called Bigg Boss, called and said ‘We want you to be on the show’. And I said to my then-boyfriend and now my husband, Daniel Weber, ‘You're out of your mind. I am not going to India. They will hate me.’ Because I have already gone through so much hate within that community. At that moment I said ‘No way, you're out of your mind. I’m not doing it.”

She further revealed that the makers were really persistent to have her on the show and even sent her a presentation explaining the format of the show which made her say yes. The actress said, “And I went on the show and as each week passed, I figured something good must be happening. Right before getting on the show, there were a lot of hurdles. There were death threats and bomb threats.”

While concluding she said, “I think people related to — I was human, and not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff. They related with me the person, cooking, cleaning …that’s what they connected with,” Leone said of how her stint on the reality show helped her shed her adult star image “People connected with that girl on ‘Bigg Boss’ and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry.”

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kenedy stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt. The team of Kennedy is currently at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the movie’s screening and in the latest post, Sunny Leone also revealed that the movie’s official tickets were sold out in minutes.

Sunny Leone participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 5 in 2011. The actress was reportedly offered the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Jism 2 during her stint in the show. She then went on to star in movies like Jackpot, Ragini MMS, Ek Paheli Leela, and more.

Read Sunny Leone poses in sexy cut-out green dress ahead of Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.