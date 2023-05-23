Search icon
Sunny Leone poses in sexy cut-out green dress ahead of Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sunny Leone stars as Charlie in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir drama Kennedy featuring Rahul Bhat in the titular role. The film will premiere at Cannes 2023 on May 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Sunny Leone poses in sexy cut-out green dress ahead of Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone reached the French Riviera for the world premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Monday, May 22. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role and Sunny as Charlie, will be shown under the Midnight Screenings section on May 24. 

On Monday night (as per India time), the actress dropped a string of pictures of her first look on Instagram with the caption, "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy". Sunny looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a sexy cut-out one-shoulder thigh-high slit green satin dress in the photos, which went viral within minutes.

In an interview, the porn star-turned-actress, who gained fame among Indian audiences after her appearance in Bigg Boss 5 in 2011, talked about the pressure of walking the red carpet at Cannes 2023 and also wondered why people are obsessed with what she would wear for the Kennedy premiere. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Talking to Film Companion, Leone said, "I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It's not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it's (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it's been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.' It just means so much more."

"Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?' I don't know, I am going to wear clothes? I just don't know what it is. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident", she concluded.

