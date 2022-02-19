Sunny Leone falls prey to online fraud, claims PAN card details used to obtain Rs 2000 loan

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Thursday took to Twitter and shared the details of alleged loan frauds that took place on the fintech platform Dhani Stocks Limited. In the series of tweets, she revealed how this fraud incident took place.

Referring to her credit score, Sunny Leone tweeted, "This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK'd my CIBIL score (SIC)." However after it problem was resolved, the actress removed her tweet.

As mentioned in the NEXT tweet, they have helped resolve the issue therefore i have removed the complaint. :) — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 18, 2022

While alleging that the company had done nothing to solve the matter, in her tweet, the actress tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was earlier Indiabulls Securities), and Indiabulls Home Loans.

For the unversed, The Indiabulls Group still owns Dhani. While speaking to ThePrint via email, Dhani stated that measures were immediately taken in order to mitigate ‘impact of scammers’. However, the company did not respond to the question on ‘whether a glitch in the system at Dhani was resulting in loans being approved even when the PAN appeared to have been inaccurate and whether Leone’s claim about her identity being used to get a Dhani loan was correct.’

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is not the only one who has reported such fraud. Earlier in November last year, a Reuters journalist @adityakalra tweeted, ““Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) @dhanicares with my PAN number & name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue”

Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) @dhanicares with my PAN number & name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN. In default already @RBI @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/LMMrwKyeit February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, a user @1kushagra1, also tweeted, “Somehow someone has availed a loan fraudulently on my name. My details are not matching. It has been a month and I am getting blank emails as replies from Dhani.”

Somehow someone has availed a loan fraudulently on my name. My details are not matching. It has been a month and I am getting blank emails as replies from Dhani. Also sent a mail to the nodal head but no reply from him. @RBI @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman @dhanicares @adityakalra pic.twitter.com/E3pcSppOgE — Kushagra Agrawal (@1kushagra1) February 16, 2022

@beastoftraal, also tweeted, “My ‘ghost’ loan is still visible. I’m most definitely taking Dhani to the cleaners even if they clear just my issue”.

You can cite this. Many people are sending me DMs saying they facing same issue. Dhani has fixed my score issue. I did decline to share any docs which they asked for. I continue to ask for all docs related to my fake loan, including PAN, photos etc. https://t.co/igvPp55N7h — Aditya Kalra (@adityakalra) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhani has been reacting to these tweets that have tagged the company. It’s a statement read, “We will leave no stone unturned to mitigate any possibility of identity theft on our Fintech platform.”