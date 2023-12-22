Sunil Dutt discovered this iconic actor selling chana at liquor shop, once sold pens to feed family, his net worth is...

Sunil Dutt offered this iconic actor a role in his film, and that earned him much-needed recognition in Bollywood.

Late veteran actor-politician Sunil Dutt is among the most respected personalities in Bollywood. Apart from his illustrious filmography, Sunil Dutt is also known for his generous nature and his knack for identifying aspiring talents. We have a few popular actors who are his discovery. Among them is this iconic comedian, who has been through several phases of hardships.

His journey to big-screen fame is commendable, and a major credit goes to Sunil Dutt. The late iconic personality is responsible for giving us evergreen funnyman Johnny Lever. Before films, Johnny has strived so hard that his journey will inspire you.

From living in at a chawl in Kings Circle to selling channa... Johnny has seen all

As per several reports, Johnny had to leave school at Class 7, and to look after his family, he used to sell channa (chickpea) outside a liquor shop. Johnny used to live in a chawl near Kings Circle, Mumbai, and to meet ends, he even used to sell pens at signals.

Johnny's talent of mimicry changed his fate

Johnny was really good at mimicking veteran actors of the '60s and '70s. He used to perform stand-up performances in his locality and even at his workplace, Hindustan Lever, where he used to mimic his seniors. His talent of mimicry helped him gain popularity, and soon his talent got his rightful due.

The support from Sunil Dutt that changed the life of Johnny Lever

In one of Johnny's stage shows, Sunil Dutt noticed him and enjoyed his performance. After the show, Sunil offered him a role in his film Dard Ka Rishta (1982). Johnny has made his entry with Hosang Govil's Tum Par Dil Qurban, but his role went unnoticed. Hoshang's mother, iconic talk show host and actress Tabassum discovered Johnny, but Sunil Dutt gave him a major break and the much-required push. With Dard Ka Rishta, Johnny earned appreciation, and he started getting more film offers.

Since then, Johnny has worked in more than 350 films. Johnny earned breakthrough success with Baazigar. His other popular movies are Tezaab, Khiladi, Karan Arjun, Judaai, Ishq, Deewana Mastaana, Dulhe Raja, and several other movies. As per media reports, Johnny Lever's net worth is Rs 227 crores.