Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Suniel Shetty reacted for the first time on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss at ICC World Cup 2023.

Suniel Shetty opened up about his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul being trolled after India lost the World Cup to Australia. Right from ICC World Cup 2023, the wicketkeeper has been the target of online trolling for not fielding well on the day of the final match. During the final match, Rahul scored 66 runs off 107 deliveries against the Australian team. Ever since KL has been targetted online trolls, and now Suniel Shetty defended him.

In an interview with ANI, Suniel Shetty about how it affects him when people troll KL Rahul. Suniel recalled that Rahul would often ask him to stop reacting to the negativity that came his way saying, 'Dad, my bat will talk'. Suniel further said, "The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya."

India were bowled out for just 240 runs in the World Cup 2023 final game. The pace attack was able to scalp three early wickets, but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia home with a 192-run partnership, leading to Australia lifting the World Cup trophy for the sixth time.

Back in April, Suniel Shetty defended KL Rahul after he got banned for a few weeks for appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 6. While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Suniel said, "You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff, and then Bollywood is being banned.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody when that happens, that’s when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be." On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.