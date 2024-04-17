Sukhwinder Singh reveals he has 'someone special' in life: 'People get married without...'

Sukhwinder Singh surprised everyone when he revealed that he is not single and has someone very special in his life.

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is making a return to singing romantic and upbeat tunes, revealed that he has someone special in his life. He left everyone surprised after he made this revelation as it was assumed that the singer is single and unmarried.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Rahi baat shaadi ki, zaroori nahi hai ki jinke bade jashn nahi hote, voh shaadi nahi karte! Karte hain na? There are so many celebrities who get married but one doesn’t get to know because they don’t want news to be made out of it. Reveal nahi kar sakta. There are some relationships which are sensitive, one doesn’t feel the need to put it under the limelight. Aisa rishta nahi hai ki aapne gunaah kiya hai, aisa bhi nahi hai."

Singh had jokingly mentioned in a conversation with HT City back in 2017 that if he didn't tie the knot that year, he would "jump into a well and die." While talking about why he keeps it private, he said, "Privacy hai meri, bas. Chhupane wala isme kuchh nahi hai. If an artist finds someone who lets their thinking be free, then such a relationship lives on forever. Artists are very peculiar people. Mujhe rishton ko limelight mein daalne ka shauk nahi hai. If someone wants to, there’s nothing wrong, it’s not a crime in both scenarios.”

Sukhwinder Singh, born on July 18, 1971, is an Indian playback singer known for his contributions to Bollywood music. His son Jai Ho in the film Slumdog Millionaire earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. He has also won two Filmfare awards for his singing. Another notable performance of his is the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.., where he sang in a duet with Sapna Awasthi.