Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Watch viral video: Deserts around Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina are turning green due to…

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

Sukhwinder Singh reveals he has 'someone special' in life: 'People get married without...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Watch viral video: Deserts around Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina are turning green due to…

9 must-watch movies based on Indian Army

Creatinine: How it impacts your kidneys

Bollywood, Hollywood actors who are also singers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sukhwinder Singh reveals he has 'someone special' in life: 'People get married without...'

Sukhwinder Singh surprised everyone when he revealed that he is not single and has someone very special in his life.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sukhwinder Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is making a return to singing romantic and upbeat tunes, revealed that he has someone special in his life. He left everyone surprised after he made this revelation as it was assumed that the singer is single and unmarried.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Rahi baat shaadi ki, zaroori nahi hai ki jinke bade jashn nahi hote, voh shaadi nahi karte! Karte hain na? There are so many celebrities who get married but one doesn’t get to know because they don’t want news to be made out of it. Reveal nahi kar sakta. There are some relationships which are sensitive, one doesn’t feel the need to put it under the limelight. Aisa rishta nahi hai ki aapne gunaah kiya hai, aisa bhi nahi hai." 

Singh had jokingly mentioned in a conversation with HT City back in 2017 that if he didn't tie the knot that year, he would "jump into a well and die." While talking about why he keeps it private, he said, "Privacy hai meri, bas. Chhupane wala isme kuchh nahi hai. If an artist finds someone who lets their thinking be free, then such a relationship lives on forever. Artists are very peculiar people. Mujhe rishton ko limelight mein daalne ka shauk nahi hai. If someone wants to, there’s nothing wrong, it’s not a crime in both scenarios.”

Sukhwinder Singh, born on July 18, 1971, is an Indian playback singer known for his contributions to Bollywood music. His son Jai Ho in the film Slumdog Millionaire earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. He has also won two Filmfare awards for his singing. Another notable performance of his is the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.., where he sang in a duet with Sapna Awasthi.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US destroyed dozens of drones, six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran, Yemen, says its military

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

‘Whoever wishes to invest can, but…’: PM Modi on Elon Musk’s India plans

J&K: 6 dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement