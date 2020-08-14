SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition deteriorates, on life support after testing positive for coronavirus

Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been in the hospital since August 5 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, has suffered a setback in his health. A statement was issued by MGM Healthcare on Thursday where he is currently undergoing treatment for over a week, saying that the singer is currently on life support and his condition is critical.

The hospital’s statement read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on August 13, 2020, his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his hemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored."

For the uninformed, it was on August 5 that the singer had first announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. The singer had begun treatment for the virus optimistically and even put out a video that he was likely to be discharged in a few days as he was only suffering from very mild symptoms.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a much-loved figure in the Indian music industry singer, who has sung over 40,000 songs including Hum Aapke Hai Kaun songs for Salman Khan and Chennai Express title track for Shah Rukh Khan's film.