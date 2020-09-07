Headlines

SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: Veteran singer tests negative for COVID-19, son SP Charan confirms

SP Charan said that they celebrated his dad and mom Savitri's wedding anniversary at the hospital.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 06:27 PM IST

After more than a month-long battle, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, said his son SP Charan in a new video. 

He further added that SPB's lungs are healing and the doctors are hoping to take him off the ventilator soon. Charan also revealed that SPB is fully awake and responsive and has been keeping himself occupied by watching a lot of tennis and cricket matches on his iPad.

In addition to this, Charan also said that they celebrated his dad and mom Savitri's wedding anniversary at the hospital and that SP Balasubrahmanyam is conveying his thoughts to the nurses and doctors by writing on a piece of paper.

Recently, filmmaker SP Charan had revealed on September 3 that the veteran singer is stable and improving. Charan also said that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan had said, "Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers, and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone."

In an update from September 1, hospital authorities said that SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 

MGM Healthcare had said in a health bulletin, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

