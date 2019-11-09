Sooraj Pancholi on father Aditya's extra-marital with Kangana Ranaut: Personal matter between my parents, now sorted out

Years back, actor Aditya Pancholi was in an extra-marital relationship with Kangana Ranaut. Zarina Wahab, who was Aditya's wife, knew about the same and various reports stated that the two were about to get a divorce, but then Aditya's relationship with Kangana Ranaut ended and the man got back to his wife Zarina.

Aditya was not only a married man, but also had kids when he indulged in the extra-marital affair. His son Sooraj Pancholi has also received many Bollywood breaks. In an interview with Mid-Day, talking about the same, Sooraj Pancholi told the daily, “I’m not too happy about the things that have happened but it’s their life.”

He also stated, “That was their own issue. I don’t get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And every one goes through ups and downs.”

Sooraj Pancholi's movie Satellite Shankar released in theatres today. The actor has also been facing rounds of court since he is involved with late girlfriend Jiah Khan's mysterious death in 2013. Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut has accused Aditya Pancholi of raping her when they were in a relationship.