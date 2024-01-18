Headlines

Sonu Sood shares his deepfake video of fraudster pretending to help victims, asks fans be wary of cybercrime- Watch

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

article-main
A still of Sonu Sood (Image source: File photo)
Scamsters and fraudulent people are now using deepfake videos to con people. Actor Sonu Sood was shocked to receive a screen recording of a deep fake video call from a follower recently. In the deep fake video call featuring Sood, the impersonator interacted with a family in need of funds for medical treatment, assuring them of financial assistance. The actor-philanthropist took to his social media handle to voice his concerns about cybercrime. 

On X (formerly Twitter) Sonu wrote, "My film FATEH is inspired by real-life incidents involving deep Fake and fake loan apps. 
This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh." 

Here's Sonu Sood's deepfake video 

Soon after Sonu shared the video, several fans and his followers thanked him for informing about the scam and gave their best wishes for Fateh. A netizen wrote, "Sir mere pas unn logo ka no bhi hai and photo bhi jin hone apke naam se mere se paise mange." Another netizen claimed that he also reached out the same way, "Sir, the same happened to me." 

Sonu has turned writer and director with his upcoming film Fateh. The movie is inspired by real-life events, and Sood wrote the story after one and a half years of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime police officers, and ethical hackers. In Fateh, Sonu essays the role of a tech-savvy investigation agent who is on a mission to protect the country from cybercrime.

