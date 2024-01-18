Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her stunning weight-loss transformation on social media.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

article-main
Sonam Kapoor's weight loss transformation (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Sonam Kapoor is attempting to strike the ideal balance between her personal and professional lives. She continues to inspire new mothers on how to reduce weight after pregnancy and maintain a fit and toned body. The gorgeous actor has again impressed her admirers by showing her weight loss in a mirror selfie.

Sonam posted a short video of herself posing in front of the mirror in her bedroom on Instagram stories. The actress looked amazing in an all-black athleisure ensemble. She flaunted her lovely curves and toned body. Sonam captioned the video with, "What a wow..."

The actress frequently shares her stunning photos and talks about maintaining a flawless body, and she has never shied away from talking about her experience post-pregnancy. Sonam gave birth to son Vayu in August 2022.


 

Earlier, she had shared a beautiful picture in lehenga and wrote, "It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing."

 

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August 2022. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam made a comeback to acting last year with the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam has signed two new projects as well, one of them being Battle for Bittora. The details of the other project are being kept under wraps currently.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE