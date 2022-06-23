Sona Mohapatra recalls getting rape threats for calling out Salman Khan

After the grueling filming of Sultan, Salman Khan had previously stated that he felt like a 'raped woman.'

Sona Mohapatra has never shied away from speaking her mind. Sona recounted that she had "actually sh*t coming in dabbas into her studio" in 2016 when she called Salman Khan out for his remarks while he was promoting Sultan.

After the grueling filming of Sultan, Salman had previously stated that he felt like a 'raped woman.' Salman did not comment on the matter despite his father Salim Khan's apology for the statement. In a recent discussion, Sona revealed to ETimes that she received death threats after speaking out against Salman's statement.

Because she had called out Salman Khan for his comments, which, Sona claimed that she had experienced the most appalling, horrific trolling, including death threats, and really having sh*t come in dabbas into her studio. After a two-month process, the Minister of Women and Child Development was compelled to release a statement in which she announced the launch of the hashtag ‘I am being trolled’ in order to improve the safety of women and children online after Sona Mohapatra received horrific threats.

Sona revealed that she was being morphed onto porn sites and that she was receiving daily threats of gang rape. Sona said that this was the work of a coordinated digital army, not merely the actor's fans. She said, It was premeditated, even though it is fostering a culture of intimidation and bullying online and further frightening away women from being online in that public area. She made the decision to play this game vigorously because many paid bots were joining it.

For the unversed, at the time, Sona had also mentioned, “Women thrashed, people run over, wild life massacred and yet #hero of the nation. ‘Unfair’. India full of such supporters. Heard that Salman tried to retract his statement after saying it indicating some self-awareness of how wrong it was. Saying sorry won’t hurt. Dear idol of millions, Getting your father to say sorry everyday isn’t good enough. Teach your fans something good for a change?#India.”