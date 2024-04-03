Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

In the Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout trailer, Manoj Bajpayee is seen back in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma, the "bada**" cop.

Makers of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai have unveiled its official trailer on Wednesday. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film's cast also includes Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma and Parul Gulati.

In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee is seen back in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma, the "bada**" cop. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit racing against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders, ultimately uncovering a larger truth.

Deohans shared, "The trailer for Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is just a glimpse of the gripping mystery that awaits our audience. There's so much more excitement and intrigue packed into the film, waiting to unfold on screen. Performances by Manoj Bajpayee and the entire team have elevated the script which is sure to deliver an edgy experience. We all have eagerly awaited this moment to share the trailer and the film itself with the world, and now, the wait is finally over! Post the success of Silence... Can You Hear It, I am overjoyed to collaborate with ZEE5 once again for the sequel's premiere and hoping that viewers will embrace the film as much or more."

Manoj Bajpayee said, "I am ecstatic to be part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and to bring ACP Avinash Verma back to the screen for another gripping murder mystery. Working on this second installment has been an exhilarating experience, and I'm excited to double the thrill for our audience. Collaborating with ZEE5 again for this movie feels like a perfect fit, and Aban Bharucha Deohans and the makers has done an incredible job on the film. The entire cast, including Prachi, Sahil, Vaquar, and Parul, brought their A-game, making it a truly memorable journey. From the moment we started shooting last year, the anticipation from fans has been overwhelming. I hope they enjoy watching the movie on ZEE5 as much as we enjoyed making it."

"I had a wonderful time teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee again as he is a such a brilliant actor. Collaborating with the entire cast once again for the second part in the franchise was something I looked forward to," Prachi Desai stated. She added, "The trailer only gives the audience a glimpse of what the movie has to offer. The thrill, mystery and plot twists will keep the audience engaged and on the edge of their seats." Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' is all set to stream from April 16 exclusively on ZEE5.

(With inputs from ANI)

