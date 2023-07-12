Headlines

Headlines

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra praised wife Kiara Advani at a recent event and also shared his biggest learning after marriage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra only has nice things to say about wife Kiara Advani. The actor referred to her as his 'most prized treasure' and also shared some nuggets of wisdom he has learnt after their marriage, which took place in February.

Recently at an event when the Shershaah actor was asked about the most important treasure in his life that he would protect at any cost, and Sidharth promptly replied, “Kiara, my wife, my life partner, The most prized treasure in my life”. In the event, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Sidharth spoke about his wife and their married life. A paparazzo page shared the video from the event. 

When Sidharth was asked if there was any Bollywood celebrity whom he would challenge in a game, he replied, "Again my wife, Kiara. Shadi hui hai. Hum roz khelte hain ghar pe (We are married, we play daily at home). I have realized ki there is no 'I' in marriage, 'hum' hai. 'We' hai. We win, we play and that is life."

Fans praised Sidharth’s look in the comment section, one fan wrote, “Sidharth is looking handsome as always”, while some viewers praised the couple, and one comment read, “God bless both of u, sidkiara”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, after dating for four years. While many fans believed that the two had first met on the set of Shershaah, but on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani revealed that they actually had their first meeting at the wrap-up party for the Netflix series, Lust Stories, back in 2018.

Sidharth will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, which is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Viveik Oberoi. Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film has been a success, grossing Rs 100 crores worldwide at the box office.

