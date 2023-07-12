Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra praised wife Kiara Advani at a recent event and also shared his biggest learning after marriage.

Sidharth Malhotra only has nice things to say about wife Kiara Advani. The actor referred to her as his 'most prized treasure' and also shared some nuggets of wisdom he has learnt after their marriage, which took place in February.

Recently at an event when the Shershaah actor was asked about the most important treasure in his life that he would protect at any cost, and Sidharth promptly replied, “Kiara, my wife, my life partner, The most prized treasure in my life”. In the event, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Sidharth spoke about his wife and their married life. A paparazzo page shared the video from the event.

When Sidharth was asked if there was any Bollywood celebrity whom he would challenge in a game, he replied, "Again my wife, Kiara. Shadi hui hai. Hum roz khelte hain ghar pe (We are married, we play daily at home). I have realized ki there is no 'I' in marriage, 'hum' hai. 'We' hai. We win, we play and that is life."

Fans praised Sidharth’s look in the comment section, one fan wrote, “Sidharth is looking handsome as always”, while some viewers praised the couple, and one comment read, “God bless both of u, sidkiara”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, after dating for four years. While many fans believed that the two had first met on the set of Shershaah, but on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani revealed that they actually had their first meeting at the wrap-up party for the Netflix series, Lust Stories, back in 2018.

Sidharth will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, which is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Viveik Oberoi. Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film has been a success, grossing Rs 100 crores worldwide at the box office.