Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s blockbuster Jodi has once again left an impact on the audience with their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie opened to a positive response from the audience and has also left a mark at the box office as the movie crosses the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 Cr. on day 1 and after seeing a slight drop on day 2, the movie did well on the first weekend and collected Rs with its collection of 10.10 Cr on the first Saturday and collected the highest amount on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr.

The film surpassed the crucial Monday test by earning Rs 4.25 crore and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week of its release. the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. While the film collected Rs 2.85 crore on its second Friday, it booked a massive jump of 70% on the second Saturday and collected Ra 4.75 crore. On Sunday, the movie collected Ra 5.23 crore making its way to the superhit club. Now, the movie collected Rs 2 crore on Monday which makes Rs 68.06 crore nett in 12 days, and has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The romantic drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Along with romance and drama and chartbuster songs, the movie also delivers a social message and is being loved by the audience. Released on June 29, the actors’ performances in the movie received appreciation from the audience and made the film a success.

Read Satyaprem Ki Katha movie review: Imperfect but much-needed breath of fresh air from Bollywood, Kiara-Kartik shine bright