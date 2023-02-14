Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani can't stop staring at each other in unseen pics from haldi ceremony, fans gush over them

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their haldi ceremony

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have shared some unseen pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on their social media. On Tuesday, the two actors, who tied the knot last week, shared a glimpse of their haldi ceremony in a carousel post on Instagram.

Kiara and Sidharth shared four pictures on Instagram that had them dressed in bright yellow outfits, a tradition for haldi ceremony in most Hindu weddings. The first pic has Kiara and Sidharth leaning on each other while looking away from the camera and smiling. The second picture shows them standing in front of a neon sign that says ‘love’ with Kiara pouting and Sidharth smiling at the camera.

The third picture gives a better look at their haldi outfits. In the portrait shot clicked in one of the alcoves of their royal wedding venue, Kiara can be seen in a pastel cream lehenga with yellow dupatta along with simple jewellery. Sidharth is wearing a yellow kurt-pyjama, paired with a printed stole. Sharing the pics, Kiara wrote the caption, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai (Loe has coloured us).”

The pictures saw an outpouring of love from their fans, particularly for one where the two actors are seen gazing into each other’s eyes. “This is so lovely,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “New favourite Bollywood couple.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their intimate-yet-grand wedding was attended only by family and close friends, with only a handful of attendees from the film industry. The couple then headed to Delhi to meet Sidharth’s family there. On Sunday, they hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends at a Mumbai hotel. The evening was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood and saw stars celebrate and dance with them into the night.