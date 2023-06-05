Sidharth Bhardwaj says Ek Villain director Mohit Suri is 'lying', reveals Salman Khan's reaction: 'Bahut galat...'

Sidharth Bhardwaj-Mohit Suri/File photos

After Sidharth Bhardwaj claimed that Mohit Suri gave him a 'f**k all role' in the 2014 film Ek Villain and changed the entire script at the last moment, the director denied such claims and called the actor 'highly professional'. Now, Sidharth has called the filmmaker a liar and also shared what Salman Khan told him when he told the Sultan actor about the incident.

Sidharth, who won the MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 2 in 2009, told ETimes, "I read Mohit Suri’s quote on the entire stance. I am glad he said he had nothing against me. I have nothing against him. But as a matter of fact, he is lying. I have never met Sidharth Malhotra until now. I don’t know him personally. I think Mohit’s ego was hurt because I wanted credit in the film and I didn’t even take money. As an actor, I wanted to work with them. Mohit Sir changed the script."

The actor, who ended up as the second runner-up in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 5 in 2012, added that he shares a good bond with the superstar. "I told this to Salman Khan Sir. I met him on the sets of Tubelight. He said, ‘Bahut galat kiya tere saath. You are a young guy, he shouldn’t be doing this with you.’ I have nothing against anyone. Back then I was in Jaipur for a shoot and I flew from there for the film. I wanted to work. I was there on the set, had they not changed the script, why would I have walked out?", he added.

Earlier, Bhardwaj had told the same portal, "I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck-all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it’s a different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie."

Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie was a commercial success and its sequel Ek Villain Returns was released last year but failed at the box office. Sidharth, whose only Bollywood appearance has been in the 2014 romantic-comedy Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, is now a stand-up comedian in the USA.



