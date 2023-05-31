Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Why he left showbiz to do stand-up comedy in US

The story of Sidharth Bhardwaj, who went from winning Splitsvilla and participating in Bigg Boss to doing stand-up shows in the US.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 31, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

In the early days of reality shows in India, some 10-12 years ago, Sidharth Bhardwaj had emerged as a regular face on many of them. The actor gained fame with his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla, where he won the second season. He went on to appear in a few more reality show, most notably Bigg Boss, and even made his Bollywood debut a few years later. But eventually, Sidharth gave it all up and moved to America. A look at his journey.

1. Sidharth Bhardwaj on Splitsvilla 2 and Bigg Boss 5

Sidharth Bhardwaj on Splitsvilla 2 and Bigg Boss 5
1/5

Sidharth participated in the second season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2009, where he emerged as the winner alongside Sakshi Pradhan. In 2011, he participated in Bigg Boss 5, where he lasted till the finale week. While Juhi Parmar emerged as the winner, Sidharth made quite a few new fans and finished as the second runner-up.

2. Sidharth Bhardwaj’s Bollywood debut

Sidharth Bhardwaj’s Bollywood debut
2/5

He also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 a few years later but was elminiated in the second week itself. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the Balaji film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. However, this was to be his only film appearance.

3. Sidharth Bhardwaj on his career fluctuations in India

Sidharth Bhardwaj on his career fluctuations in India
3/5

Soon after his film debut and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sidharth felt that his career in India was stagnating. He said that people wanted to see the angry young man image of his from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss on shows, which he was not interested in.

4. Why Sidharth Bhardwaj moved to US?

Why Sidharth Bhardwaj moved to US?
4/5

Sidharth Bhardwaj went to the US on a tourist visa and, in his words, fell in love with the place. Sidharth is now settled in Los Angeles and does stand-up comedy there. “I wanted to do stand-up comedy even when I was in Mumbai four-five years back...I felt I was born for it,” he told Etimes.

5. Sidharth Bhardwaj’s connection with the Indian cricket team

Sidharth Bhardwaj’s connection with the Indian cricket team
5/5

Not many know that Sidharth has a connection with cricket as well. His sister Jaya is married to india and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar. “Earlier we were a brother and a sister. Now it is me, my sister and Deepak. Deepak is the brother, which I never had,” he told Etimes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.