Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Why he left showbiz to do stand-up comedy in US

The story of Sidharth Bhardwaj, who went from winning Splitsvilla and participating in Bigg Boss to doing stand-up shows in the US.
In the early days of reality shows in India, some 10-12 years ago, Sidharth Bhardwaj had emerged as a regular face on many of them. The actor gained fame with his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla, where he won the second season. He went on to appear in a few more reality show, most notably Bigg Boss, and even made his Bollywood debut a few years later. But eventually, Sidharth gave it all up and moved to America. A look at his journey.
1. Sidharth Bhardwaj on Splitsvilla 2 and Bigg Boss 5
Sidharth participated in the second season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2009, where he emerged as the winner alongside Sakshi Pradhan. In 2011, he participated in Bigg Boss 5, where he lasted till the finale week. While Juhi Parmar emerged as the winner, Sidharth made quite a few new fans and finished as the second runner-up.
2. Sidharth Bhardwaj’s Bollywood debut
He also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 a few years later but was elminiated in the second week itself. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the Balaji film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. However, this was to be his only film appearance.
3. Sidharth Bhardwaj on his career fluctuations in India
Soon after his film debut and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sidharth felt that his career in India was stagnating. He said that people wanted to see the angry young man image of his from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss on shows, which he was not interested in.
4. Why Sidharth Bhardwaj moved to US?
Sidharth Bhardwaj went to the US on a tourist visa and, in his words, fell in love with the place. Sidharth is now settled in Los Angeles and does stand-up comedy there. “I wanted to do stand-up comedy even when I was in Mumbai four-five years back...I felt I was born for it,” he told Etimes.
5. Sidharth Bhardwaj’s connection with the Indian cricket team
Not many know that Sidharth has a connection with cricket as well. His sister Jaya is married to india and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar. “Earlier we were a brother and a sister. Now it is me, my sister and Deepak. Deepak is the brother, which I never had,” he told Etimes.