Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Why he left showbiz to do stand-up comedy in US

In the early days of reality shows in India, some 10-12 years ago, Sidharth Bhardwaj had emerged as a regular face on many of them. The actor gained fame with his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla, where he won the second season. He went on to appear in a few more reality show, most notably Bigg Boss, and even made his Bollywood debut a few years later. But eventually, Sidharth gave it all up and moved to America. A look at his journey.