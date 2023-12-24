Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

After starring together in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will next be seen together in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Also starring Adarsh Gourav, the film will premiere on Netflix on December 26.

While discussing nepotism at a roundtable hosted by former journalist Rajeev Masand in 2019, Ananya Panday talked about how star kids also have to strive to stay relevant in the Hindi film industry. Siddhant Chaturvedi had then said, "The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)", and his statement instantly became a meme material.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, the two shared how this moment actually started their friendship. While promoting their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the Gully Boy actor called that viral comment the "ice-breaker" in their frienship. The Dream Girl 2 actress said, "Yeah, and then it went into a glacier on the first day of our friendship."

Ananya added, "With Sid, I can just call him and tell him what I feel. If I felt that something was not okay, whether personally and professionally, or he felt something was not fine, we have always told each other and that’s the way we have kept it. It’s a good way to be with anyone", and Siddharth shared, "It never affected actually our friendship, because we did Gehraiyaan right after that. We did Kho Gaye, and those who have seen the trailer...achcha actor hoon, but itna bhi nahi ki fake karu (I am not that great an actor that I can fake the friendship)."

The two of them were first seen together in the noir romantic drama Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and premiered on Prime Video in 2022. Their upcoming release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also features Adarsh Gourav, will start streaming on Netflix on December 26.



READ | This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100