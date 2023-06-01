Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary says this about actress’ upbringing of daughter Palak Tiwari: 'I realised...'

Raja Chaudhary on ex-wife Shweta Tiwari's upbringing of Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a popular television actress whose personal life has often grabbed headlines. Recently, her first husband whom she accused of domestic violence, praise the actress for their daughter Palak's upbringing and also shared the deets of his meeting with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

In an interview with Times of India, Raja Chaudhary talked about his meeting with his daughter Palak Tiwari and said, “Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn't met at all. I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met at a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari (love-filled) talks between us. I told her about my side of the family her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever-caring and loving father for her.”

He further praised and thanked Shweta Tiwari for her good upbringing of their daughter Palak Tiwari and said, “Life has given me a second chance to mend things between me and my daughter and I am trying to make the most of it. My love for Palak has not changed at all over these years, even though I wasn't allowed to meet her all these years. But now she is a grown-up girl and can take her own decisions. I wish I would have met her all these years, but it is okay. I really missed all the things a father would want to enjoy with his daughter- her growing up, her school, her likes and dislikes, etc. But when I met her today, I realized my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it's all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now.”

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her role in Ekta Kapoor’s television series Kausautii Zindagi Kay. The actress also won Salman Khan’s reality television show Bigg Boss and impressed fans with her strong personality. The actress's personal life, however, has been a roller coaster. She tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in 1998, when she was just 19, and later in 2007, the actress accused him of domestic violence and got separated from him. She got sole custody of her daughter Palak Tiwari. Later she married Abhinav Kohli and has a son with her second marriage, however, got separated from him as well after some time. Since then, she has been raising her children as a single mother.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wherein she was seen essaying the role of Muskan. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt’s The Virgin Tree which also stars Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh.

