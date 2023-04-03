Palak Tiwari opens up on dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says, ‘it is a part of the profession…’

Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari who rose to fame after she featured in the song Bijliee Bijliee sung by Hardy Sandhu, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The actress was rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan when she was spotted together leaving a party. Now, the actress has opened up on her link-up rumours in a recent interview.

While talking to the Times of India, Palak Tiwari addressed the rumours of her dating Ibrahim Ali Khan and said, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

Earlier in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress had talked about the paparazzi video that started the rumours and said, “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

The actress also revealed that she hid her face in the paparazzi video to hide from her mother as she had lied about her whereabouts and said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Daggubati Venkatesh among others. The action drama movie is all set to release on April 21, 2023. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in the movie Virgin Tree. The horror comedy film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and also stars Mouni Ri=oy, Sunny Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Aasif Khan among others in prominent roles.

