Shreyas Talpade reveals he was 'second choice' for most of his roles: 'If it's written in my destiny...'

Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his sincere performances in Iqbal, Om Shanti Om, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and the Golmaal franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them. He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Nine Rasas.

In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved the way for these opportunities to reach him. As per an IANS report, he said, "I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don't think that who was the first choice matters. If it's written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life."

The actor was last seen portraying the Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, who made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41 in 2013, in the sports biographical film Kaun Pravin Tambe?, which premiered directly on the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar in 2022 to positive reviews.

Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Kartam Bhuktam, Single Salmaa, and Kangana Ranaut-directed political drama Emergency, in which he plays the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.

Many people don't know the fact that Shreyas was the one who did the Hindi dubbing for Allu Arjun in the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. He is also going to provide his voice in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, whose first look created a storm over the internet when it was revealed on Arjun's birthday in April. The release date for the sequel hasn't been announced yet.



READ | Nysa Devgan brutally trolled for her bold outfit at Beyonce's concert, netizens say: 'Ajay Devgn ne kuch zyaada hi...'