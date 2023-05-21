Watch: Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli from the stands as he hits record-breaking seventh IPL century

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma/Twitter

After hitting his sixth century in the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, May 18, Virat Kohli smashed another 100 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's ongoing match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 21. Virat's power-packed score of 101 off 61 balls with 13 fours and one six took his home side to the score of 197/5 in the must-win game.

Virat's wife-actress Anushka Sharma cheered for her husband from the stands of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore as she was seen blowing flying kisses to the cricketer. The photos and videos, showing Anushka's absolute joy, have now gone viral on social media.



With his seventh IPL century, Virat Kohli has surpassed Chris Gayle and now holds the record for the most IPL hundreds. The West Indies batsman has scored six centuries in the Indian cricket league. In addition to this, Kohli also became the third batter to record consecutive IPL centuries, following in the footsteps of Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen next portraying a cricketer herself in Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Prosit Roy directorial will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this year.

Chakda Xpress will see Anushka Sharma will also mark her comeback to films after more than four years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018, in which she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. Though the actress was seen in a cameo in the 2022 psychological drama Qala headlined by Tripti Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma.



