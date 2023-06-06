Nysa Devgan brutally trolled for her bold outfit at Beyonce's concert, netizens say: 'Ajay Devgn ne kuch zyaada hi...'

Nysa Devgan at Beyonce concert/Orry Instagram

Nysa Devgan, daughter of star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, attended the American singer-songwriter Beyonce's concert with her best friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, singer Kanika Kapoor, and a couple of other friends at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, June 4.

Her pictures went viral on social media and were shared by several Instagram pages dedicated to Bollywood news and gossip. When one such page posted her pages, originally shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories, the star kid was brutally trolled by the netizens for sporting a bold outfit.

One user wrote, "Ajay Devgn ne kuch zyaada hi chhoot de rakhi hai, gandagi failaate hue ghoom rahe hain yeh log, boycott karo inko for life time (Ajay Devgn has given more than enough freedom to his daughter, these guys are spreading filth everywhere, they should be boycotted for life time)", while another added, "Kapde aise pehente hi kyun hain ki baad mein chhupaana pade (Why do these guys wear such clothes if they have to hide their bodies later)".

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol and Ajay, who tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, have maintained that Nysa does not plan to enter the film industry, but have also added that it is up to her whatever she wishes to do in her career. The couple also has a son named Yug Devgan, who was born on September 13, 2010.



