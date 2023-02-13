Shreyas Talpade apologises after old film scene of him 'putting foot on Om' goes viral, says 'I would never..'

Credit: Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, on Monday, took to Twitter and apologised after an old film scene clip from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, directed by Priyadarshan, went viral on social media.

The film scene sparked controversy as it features him as a Christian man Johnny who puts ‘his foot Om’ while trying to stop a vehicle. One of the Twitter pages wrote, “Christian man puts his foot on Om. Ever saw this type of disrespect for any other religion in Urdowood?” The actor re-shared the clip and apologised.

He wrote, “Apologies, there are too many factors while one is shooting….which includes one’s mindset during a sequence especially action scenes, the director’s requirements, the time constraints and a lot of other things. But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional ad I am very apologetic for the same.”

He further wrote, “I should’ve seen that and brought it to the director’s notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments or repeat something like this.” Social media users reacted to his message, one of them wrote, “this is one of the reasons people inside and outside the industry love you @shreyastalpade1 bhai. Even though it wasn’t intentional, you still apologised.”

The second one said, “Accepting and admitting that your past acts have hurt other sentiments takes courage and humility. Hats off, Shreyas.” The third one said, “Love it when there is a humble apology like this.” The fourth one said, “Appreciate your humbleness & the courage to accept that it was wrong.... Only if all other film stars start doing the same....”The fifth one commented, “At least you realised and you accepted your mistake. Make sure these things do happen again.”

“It's so sad that people who are absolutely jobless observe these kinds of silly things and make a huge mess out of it. This video is a clear indication that the mistake pointer wanted to grab the limelight. It was a fun comedy scene and the makers may not have even realised it,” said another social media user.

