Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos

On Sunday, Bollywood celebs Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others arrived at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception and gave us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, star kids grabbed attention when they appeared in stylish outfits at a late-night party in Mumbai.
Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn were looking stunning on Sunday night. Take a look:
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday mesmerised everyone when she appeared at the party in a glamorous black saree.
2. Nysa Devgn
Nysa Devgn was giving us major fashion goals in a beautiful light pink dress, she was looking stunning.
3. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan arrived in a white outfit, she never fails to impress fans with her glamarous looks.
4. Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan was looking stunning in a red check shirt teamed up with a black jacket when he arrived at the party.
5. Orhan Awatramani
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opted for all black look, he was seen posing for the paps.
6. Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari was looking mesmerising in a black side-cut top and pants, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.