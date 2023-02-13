Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn grabbed attention with their looks at the party.

On Sunday, Bollywood celebs Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others arrived at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception and gave us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, star kids grabbed attention when they appeared in stylish outfits at a late-night party in Mumbai.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn were looking stunning on Sunday night. Take a look: