Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn grabbed attention with their looks at the party.

  • Feb 13, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood celebs Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others arrived at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception and gave us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, star kids grabbed attention when they appeared in stylish outfits at a late-night party in Mumbai.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn were looking stunning on Sunday night. Take a look: 

 

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
1/6

Ananya Panday mesmerised everyone when she appeared at the party in a glamorous black saree. 

2. Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn
2/6

Nysa Devgn was giving us major fashion goals in a beautiful light pink dress, she was looking stunning.

3. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
3/6

Suhana Khan arrived in a white outfit, she never fails to impress fans with her glamarous looks.

4. Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan
4/6

Aryan Khan was looking stunning in a red check shirt teamed up with a black jacket when he arrived at the party. 

5. Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani
5/6

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opted for all black look, he was seen posing for the paps.

6. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari
6/6

Palak Tiwari was looking mesmerising in a black side-cut top and pants, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.

Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
