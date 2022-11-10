Search icon
Shootout 3: Sanjay Gupta confirms third instalment of gangster drama to go on floors in 2023

Nine years after Shootout At Wadala, Sanjay Gupta confirms the third instalment of his hit gangster drama franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Shootout 3: Sanjay Gupta confirms third instalment of gangster drama to go on floors in 2023
Shootout 3
Director Sanjay Gupta is all set to kickstart the third instalment of the Shootout series, and the filmmaker revealed crucial details about Shootout 3. The series tracks the journeys of notorious real-life gangsters and their gangs that have ruled the streets of Bombay. 
 
Recently, while speaking to Mid-Day, the Kaante director revealed information about the much-anticipated Shootout 3. Gupta confirmed that he has locked the script, and the film is all set to go on floors in mid- 2023. The director added that like the previous two parts, the film will be based on real-life incidents, "Like the first two parts, this is also based on a real incident and characters from the Bombay underworld." Spilling the beans about his main character, Gupta added, "Here, the protagonist is much younger. Beginning at 18, he was active for only six years. But even in such a short span, he terrorised the city.”
 
The Zinda director even confirmed that none of the actors from the previous instalments will be cast in Shootout 3, “Right now, we are talking to talent agencies to work out the casting and check availability of actors. This film will  be mounted on a bigger scale.” 
 
 
Sanjay started the journey of Shootout as a co-producer with Ekta Kapoor. In the second part, he even helmed the film as a director. But for Shootout 3, he is ready to give the barton of director to another filmmaker. “I have a director in mind, with whom I have shared the script. He is talented, and shoots Mumbai better than I do.” Gupta ensured that he and Ekta will continue to be co-producers of the film. 
 
The first instalment of the series Shootout At Lokhandwala was released in 2007. The film was based on the real police encounter with Maya Dolas' gang at the residential complex of Lokhandwala. The first instalment starring Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, and others went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. 
 
Six years after Shootout 1, Sanjay brought the second chapter with Shootout At Wadala (2013). The John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer traces the first police encounter and narrates the life of ganglord Manya Surve. This film also got favourable reviews and went on to become successful at the box office. 
 
