Shootout 3: Sanjay Gupta confirms third instalment of gangster drama to go on floors in 2023

Shootout 3

Director Sanjay Gupta is all set to kickstart the third instalment of the Shootout series, and the filmmaker revealed crucial details about Shootout 3. The series tracks the journeys of notorious real-life gangsters and their gangs that have ruled the streets of Bombay.

Recently, while speaking to Mid-Day, the Kaante director revealed information about the much-anticipated Shootout 3. Gupta confirmed that he has locked the script, and the film is all set to go on floors in mid- 2023. The director added that like the previous two parts, the film will be based on real-life incidents, "Like the first two parts, this is also based on a real incident and characters from the Bombay underworld." Spilling the beans about his main character, Gupta added, "Here, the protagonist is much younger. Beginning at 18, he was active for only six years. But even in such a short span, he terrorised the city.”

The Zinda director even confirmed that none of the actors from the previous instalments will be cast in Shootout 3, “Right now, we are talking to talent agencies to work out the casting and check availability of actors. This film will be mounted on a bigger scale.”

Sanjay started the journey of Shootout as a co-producer with Ekta Kapoor. In the second part, he even helmed the film as a director. But for Shootout 3, he is ready to give the barton of director to another filmmaker. “I have a director in mind, with whom I have shared the script. He is talented, and shoots Mumbai better than I do.” Gupta ensured that he and Ekta will continue to be co-producers of the film.

The first instalment of the series Shootout At Lokhandwala was released in 2007. The film was based on the real police encounter with Maya Dolas' gang at the residential complex of Lokhandwala. The first instalment starring Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, and others went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.