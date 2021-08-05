'Shershaah': Romantic song 'Ranjha' will make you fall in love with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani all over again -watch

Riding high on the huge success of the soulful track ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Shershaah’ is ready to rule everyone’s heart with another romantic song ‘Ranjha’. The soothing melody sees actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively, enact how difficult it is to let go off that special someone whom you love.

Going by the song, it seems the sweet love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the film will surely melt your heart. The video showcases the love between Batra and Cheema as they strengthen their bond. The music video ends with the Sidharth reporting for duty in his uniform and a visibly upset Kiara going on her with her daily activities.

Composed and sung by Jasleen Royal along with B Praak and heartfelt lyrics penned by Anvita Dutt, ‘Ranjha’ is a soulful track dedicated to all the lovely couples out there.

Also read 'Shershaah': Sidharth Malhotra shares inspiring BTS video of his transformation to play Captain Vikram Batra in film

Check out the music video here:

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team of ‘Shershaah’ flew to Kargil to launch the trailer of ‘Shershaah’. While sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Shershaah trailer Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I’m honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero.”

Talking about the movie, at the trailer launch, Karan Johar said, “‘Shershaah’ is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. ‘Shershaah’ is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film”.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.