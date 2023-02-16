Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shehzada advance booking: Kartik Aaryan film earns just Rs 1.32 crore, is no match for Ant-Man 3 and Dhanush's Vaathi

Shehzada advance booking: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film has grossed just Rs 1.32 crore for day one.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Shehzada advance booking: Kartik Aaryan film earns just Rs 1.32 crore, is no match for Ant-Man 3 and Dhanush's Vaathi
Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan’s action masala film Shehzada is set to release in theatres this Friday. The advance booking opened earlier this week but the response has been rather tepid. In fact, of the three big releases this Friday, Shehzada has registered the lowest earnings in advance booking till Thursday evening. The figures, by 10pm on Thursday, did not paint a very rosy picture for the Kartik Aaryan-starrer.

By 10 pm on Thursday night, with under two hours left for advance bookings for day one, Shehzaada had managed to sell just 42,724 tickets across India, grossing Rs 1.32 crore. In comparison, last year’s Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had grossed five times more – Rs 6.55 crore – in advance booking for day one.

Shehzada had been delayed for release by a week given the phenomenal success of Pathaan, which is still running strong in theatres. But this has meant that it is now clashing with Marvel’s latest release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Paul Rudd-starrer is a major MCU film as it reveals the newest franchise villain Kang. The film has outdone Shehzada in terms of advance bookings by a fair margin, grossing over Rs 4 crore in both Hindi and English. In fact, the Hindi-dubbed version alone accounts for a healthy Rs 73 lakh in advance bookings.

What is especially surprising is that Tamil film Vaathi (also being released in Telugu as Sir) has also managed to outdo Shehzada in terms of advance booking. The action drama stars Dhanush and has managed Rs 1.5 crore in advance bookings by 10 pm on Thursday night and is looking at a strong opening. That Shehzada, a massy action film, is lagging behind a Hollywood film and a Tamil entertainer on the day of release, is definitely surprising given the film’s hype.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, and alo starring Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal, will now depend upon word of mouth for a strong start. For that, it will have to garner good reviews when it releases in theatres on Friday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users get new Google Chrome features, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.