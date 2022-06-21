Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor to launch trailer in different cities

Headlines

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

DNA | Ground report from Australian temples

PM Modi in Paris: How Rafale M Differ From Indian Air Force Rafale?

Lokayukta continues to raid several places in Karnataka

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor to launch trailer in different cities

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt will travel to three different cities to launch the trailer of their film Shamshera.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are all set to travel to three different cities to launch the trailer of their film Shamshera.

Excited about kick-starting the promotions, Ranbir said, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It`s a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience`s reaction to that. We are all looking forward to that and it will be fun to promote this film and market this film with Sanju Sir, Vaani and Karan Malhotra (director)."

Sanjay Dutt, too, expressed his excitement about the trailer launch. However, the names of the cities have not been disclosed yet. "I have seen Shamshera and I`m sure that it is a film that will connect to the whole of India. We are going to launch our trailer in multiple cities and we want to meet and connect to as many people as possible with our trailer. A film like this is an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about the quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on," he shared.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe`s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shamshera, while Sanjay essays Ranbir`s arch-enemy.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE