Shamshera dialogue writer Piyush Mishra talks about Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's failure, says 'don't know what went wrong'

Piyush Mishra said that he also didn't understand why Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt didn't work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Credit: Piyush Mishra/Instagram

Bollywood star Piyush Mishra, who is known for his dialogue delivery and is one of the brilliant actors in India, talked about Shamshera’s failure in his recent interview while promoting his film Kanjoos Makhichoos in which he will be seen playing Kunal Kemmu’s father.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he stated, “I also didn’t understand why it didn’t work. People said it didn’t work due to the script. I think we have already seen fantastic stunts so many times. Now you will have to compete with them, the revolution in the South. Baahubali was not merely CGI, it also had a very solid script. To compete with a Baahubali, you will have to write an equally brilliant script. Pushpa also had a very good script, it wasn’t made just like that. Adding CGI is only beneficial when you have a solid script, CGI without script is of no use.”

He further added, “I don’t know what went wrong with Shamshera but I will be more careful in the future.” While talking about Vipul Mehta, director of Kanjoos Makhichoos , he stated, “I relate with him a lot due to his connection with the theatre. He is a big name in Gujarati theatre. He wrote the script in a theatre format and that’s why it had very interesting nuances. I enjoyed working with him as I take instructions like a kid on set,” he said.

Earlier, Piyush Mishra, in one of his interviews, talked about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor who starred with him in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha. He recalled the time when he worked with him and said that the actor has a magical personality.

While speaking to Mashable India, Piyush Mishra said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bahut badhiya actor hai, jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baatcheet karne mein bada mazaa aata hai.” He further mentioned, “Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai. Bada mujhe intrigue karta hai!. (Ranbir is such a boy, he is a very great actor, he is a good human being, he is so talkative, sometimes it intrigues me).” 

