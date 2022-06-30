Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has a crush on Euphoria actress Zendaya

The confession was made in a special Yash Raj Films film where Ranbir Kapoor had to react to 20 questions in under two minutes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

There is no denying Ranbir Kapoor's undying love for Alia Bhatt. In practically every interview lately, the actor has been gushing about Alia. The Shamshera actor has now admitted that he has a crush on Euphoria actress Zendaya.  The confession was made in a special Yash Raj Films film where he had to react to 20 questions in under two minutes.

He was asked, "One person on the internet who you're now crushing on.". Zendaya said Ranbir. He did not, however, elaborate on the cause of his crush on the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor.


In an interview with Mashable India, when asked about his first paycheck, Ranbir said, "My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

On his private Instagram account, Ranbir said, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."

Ranbir was asked to discuss the craziest fan experience he has ever had during the same interview. In response, Ranbir recounted a scenario in which a female fan got wedded to the gate of his Mumbai mansion.

He said, “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy.” He further added, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Regarding his forthcoming movie Shamshera, Karan Malhotra's historical actioner will be released in theatres on July 22. In the movie, where he will be starring with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir will be in a never-before-seen role. Brahmastra, his upcoming movie, will be released on September 9.

