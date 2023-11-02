Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Shah Rukh Khan had once said he is the 'last of the superstars'. The manufactured stardom of many Bollywood celebs today will ensure that is so.

Shah Rukh Khan is 58 today. In any other era, the actor would probably have been graduating to supporting roles, playing father to younger heroes. I mean Amitabh Bachchan did Mohabbatein at this age and Dilip Kumar did Shakti. Not Shah Rukh though. Even if he plays daddy (subtle difference from father, ask a Gen Z), it is to himself. The man is steadily on his way to hs second peak. 2023 has been his best year in two decades. Not since his glory days has there been so much hype for his films. SRK the superstar is truly back.

But then, like I said SRK is 58. Even if he follows in Rajinikanth and Mammootty’s footsteps, he can continue to lead mega films for another decade-and-a-half, probably two. What after that? Who will step up and take over the mantle of Bollywood’s next superstar? The sad and honest answer is nobody. None of the leading men from the current generation, or the next one, have it in them to be what SRK has been. And honestly, none of them have themselves to bame for it, at least not fully. The blame must be given to Bollywood’s PR machinery.

PR firms had a small start in Bollywood two decades ago. Their real proliferation took place in the 2010s and since the pandemic, it has transformed into a different monster altogether. I am not against PR. It is much needed in any industry, particularly in one where image matters so much. But the tactics employed by Bollywood’s PRs over the last few years have led to a state where the word ‘superstar’ seems to be losing its value. Any young actor with half a hit under their belt is being heralded as a superstar, a tag the likes of Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh had to earn with years of success.

Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon! https://t.co/XzfLaLwG0a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

With so many ‘superstars’ around vying for our attention, none of them have truly been able to reach the stage where the tag would be deserving. And with actors constantly living in PR-created echo chambers, they are often unaware of their own honest standing in the outside world. Social media has contributed to it as well, with adding echo chambers of their own, relegating many stars to comfortable zones they don’t want to get out of.

What was the one formula every superstar in Hindi cinema followed? They all broke rules and established new niche. Rajesh Khanna brought in a relatable charm, Amitabh Bachchan gave voice to anti-authority angst, and Shah Rukh became the posterboy of millennial aspirations. They were products of their times and their stardom grew organically. That is unlike the scenario today where much of the superstars are manufactured. They are successful stars in their own right. But in any other era, many of them would not have been as relevant or as revered as they are today. Their smart PR and social media has helped them in that regard. But it has also hindered further growth, inhibiting their growth from star to superstar.

But what makes a superstar? Is it box office success, cultural impact, or something ese altogether? For me, it is a combination of those two factors but most importantly a deep personal connect with the audience. Women would fling themselves onto Rajesh Khanna’s car as he drove around Bombay. Temples were built for Amitabh Bachchan during his peak. When Aryan Khan was arrested, an entire nation prayed for his release as if he was their own. That is what superstars have earned. That level of adoration and reverence an’t be manufactured. The sooner this generation’s stars and their PR handlers learn this, the better it is for Bollywood and the audience.