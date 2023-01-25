Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Reports state that just after its big release, Pathaan has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan was released today with joy and fanfare. Several photos and videos of fans celebrating the film in the theatres have also gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screens after 4 years with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Pathaan, so far, has been receiving rave reviews from fans. 

However, we have a piece of bad news for fans as within hours of its release Pathaan became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Reports state that just after its big release, Pathaan has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Pathaan Free Download, Pathaan MP4 HD Download, Pathaan Tamil Rockers, Pathaan Telegram Links, Pathaan Movie Free HD Download and Pathaan Free Download Link.

The film is available for free HD download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on some sites including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers. 

Other films that have leaked online 

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

