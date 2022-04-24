Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious bunglow Mannat trends on Twitter for THIS reason

Credit: File photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious bungalow Mannat started trending on Twitter after it got a new name plate, on Saturday. Fans have been reacting to the new name plate because of which Mannat started trending.

One of the social media users wrote, “This design will be forever iconic. Simple, unassuming, and classy, just like you @iamsrk. Not a fan of the new one to be honest.”

This design will be forever iconic.



Simple, unassuming and classy, just like you @iamsrk. Not a fan of the new one to be honest. #Mannat pic.twitter.com/Nbq8Nnrah6 — Samina (@SRKsSamina_) April 22, 2022

Another person wrote, “Evolution of #Mannat name plate." Another fan shared a picture of the new name plate and wrote, “New name plate of Mannat. Mannat Is Symbol Of Stardom, Love, Emotion, Passion, Hardwork and Dedication. #ShahRukhKhan”

The third person reacted and wrote, “God's paradise. Even the name plate starts trending if it is Shah Rukh Khan. Absolutely loved the change! All hail King Khan.” One fan said, “The old designs will be forever iconic. Simple, unassuming and classy, just like you. Not a fan of the new one to be honest. #Mannat.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki. The film brings together two of the biggest forces in Indian cinema, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan who will collaborate for the very first time.

As per a 2021 report in Peeping Moon, Dunki is a social drama based on 'Donkey Flight', a border immigration issue. What is Donkey Flight? Well, Donkey Flight is referred to as the illegal method, a backdoor route adopted by immigrants to enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries after years of failing to enter the target country via legitimate means.

"Donkey flight is referred to as the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means. Hirani's film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It's a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada," a source was quoted telling the portal.