Dunki: Taapsee Pannu quotes Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's famous dialogues after film's announcement

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan announced his next project with Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday, April 19. Titled Dunki, the film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady opposite the superstar. Sharing her excitement to work with SRK and Rajkumar Hirani, the Thappad actress quoted famous dialogues from their films in a tweet.

"Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaaho toh poori kaynaat tumhein usse milaane mein lag jaati hai" (in hindi) cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal large (in hindi) but finally “All is Well”, tweeted Taapsee after the film's announcement.

The first dialogue 'Agar kisi ko....' is from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer reincarnation romantic drama Om Shanti Om and the second one 'All Is Well' is the famous phrase from Hirani's coming-of-age comedy 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles.

Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well” — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 19, 2022

Talking about Dunki, Taapse Pannu said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

The film was announced on April 19 with an endearing video unit unveiling the title and features Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan as themselves in playful banter about them doing a film together.



A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in key roles, is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Dunki arrives on Christmas next year as it releases on December 22, 2023.