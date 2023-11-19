Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh hoot and clap as Bumrah and Shami take early wickets in the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.

All the Indian have eyes on their television sets today as India faces off Australia in World Cup 2023 final being held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A number of Bollywood celebs are also present in the stadium to cheer for the men in blue. As Indian bowlers Shami and Bumrah strike early, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen hooting and clapping in the stands.

Mohammad Shami sent David Warner back to the strands and soon after that,Jasprit Bumrah took Mitchell Marshal and Steve Smith’s wicket moving the stadium into a roar of cheers. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen hooting for the Indian players and clapping for their victory. Ranveer Singh was also hooting and celebrating the bowlers wickets.

Shami taking warner's wicket really made SRK hoot and clap just like everyone of us.#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/OW7UosyNUV — ح (@hmmbly) November 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s passionate reactions floored the audience. One of the comments read, “Shami takinh warner’s wicket really made SRK hoot and clap.” Another wrote, “Ranveer is behaving like the main character.” Another wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan is us at this moment.”

In the Word Cup 2023 final, Australia won the toss and opted for bowling. With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s half centuries, Indian team gave a target of 240 to Australians to chase. Within the powerplay, Indian bowlers have shown their dominance and took 3 wickets. Now, it will be interesting to see who takes the World Cup 2023 trophy home.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebs are also present in the stadium to cheer for Team India in the World Cup 2023 final.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dunki which marks his first ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and Ranveer Singh on the other hand will be next seen on Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.