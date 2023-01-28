Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, former Press Secretary shares pic

Pathaan/File photo

Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan as the leading hero after more than four years since he was last seen in the romantic drama Zero in 2018. His comeback was hugely awaited by his fans and audiences who made the Siddharth Anand-directed film a blockbuster within just three days of its release on January 25.

Well, it seems that even the government officials were waiting to see King Khan on the big screen as a special screening of the action-packed entertainer, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 28.

SM Khan, who served as the former Press Secretary of the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam during his tenure from 2002 to 2007, shared two photos on his Twitter handle. In the first picture, he is seen posing with other two gentlemen and in the second picture, Shah Rukh is seen with Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Although Salman wasn't seen in the trailer, he had confirmed that he will be seen in Pathaan as Tiger way back in December 2021 when he interacted with the media on his birthday. He had even said that Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan in Tiger 3, which was confirmed by SRK in one of his Instagram Live sessions last year.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). Slated to release on Diwali 2023, Tiger 3 is the next film in the same universe. Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the main antagonist in the upcoming film.

