In Pics: Suhana Khan's sun-kissed photos create social media storm

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never ceases to impress netizens with her stunning photos.

One of the few star kids who have been constantly written and spoken about in the media even before her Bollywood debut, Suhana's popularity and fan-base has grown manifold since she made her Instagram handle public in March last year.

Ever since, she has been updating fans about her life, how she spent her days in lockdown, celebrated her father's 55th birthday and much more.

On Tuesday, Suhana took to her Instagram stories to treat her fans with some gorgeous photos of herself as she posed soaking up the sun.

In the first photo captioned 'eyes wide', Suhana's skin looks flawless as she poses for the click in a white top and hair left open in soft waves.

The second photo shows Suhana closing her eyes dressed in the same top. 'shut get it?', she writes alongside the image.

While everyone keeps wondering what Suhana's caption means, we are in awe of her dewy makeup and radiant look in the photos.

Take a look:

Earlier, on January 17, Suhana showered cousin Alia Chhiba with some birthday love by posting a couple of unseen videos and a photo of their time together.