Suhana Khan showers birthday love on cousin Alia Chhiba with glamorous unseen videos, photo

There’s no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a celebrity in her own right given the massive social media fan following the star kid enjoys. And given the numbers are in millions on her Instagram account, every time Suhana puts up a post, photo or video clip, it gets thousands of likes and comments, all mostly praising the aspiring actor for her beauty, charm and fashion sense.

However, ever since the beginning of New Year, Suhana hasn’t shared any new Instagram post.

On Sunday, however, the star kid treated her fans with two cute clips and a photo on her Instagram Stories, as she showered love on her ‘sister’ Allia Chhiba on the occasion of latter’s birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 20-year-old shared a couple of unseen videos and a ‘masked’ photo with Alia as she penned her notes of love and sealed it with kisses.

“Happy Birthday to my sisterrr @aliachhiba," Suhana captioned the first clip that saw her striking a few poses, making a funny face while flaunting her midriff in a floral crop top and blue denim. While Alia was seen sporting a sheer black dress.

In the second Instagram Story, Suhana posted a ‘masked’ selfie which she captioned ‘I love u sm’. Third Instagram Story was another unseen video of Suhana with Alia where the two girls are seen having some fun while recording a selfie clip. Suhana is seen giving a flying kiss to Alia in the short clip. “Kissies,” she captioned it.

Take look:

For the unversed, Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother.

Earlier, in November, Suhana was seen chilling out with Ali in Dubai, where the Khan family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday. In December, Alia even posted a few throwback photos with her cousin Suhana, recalling the fun times in Dubai.