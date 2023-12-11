Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: All eyes on Supreme Court

Akash Ambani led Jio partners with Aman Gupta’s Boat, to back upcoming…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: All eyes on Supreme Court

9 motivational quotes by Om Puri

9 healthy drinks to strengthen your bones

5 IPL superstars who never became captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Sam Bahadur box office: Vicky Kaushal film holds well against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, crosses Rs 50 crore in India

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dangal's India lifetime earnings, crosses Gadar 2 worldwide

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Along with beautifully explaining the meaning of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Dunki Drop 5, the promotional video of the track O Maahi from the Rajkumar Hirani film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting his third release of the year, Dunki. The superstar has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, for the social comedy based on the concept of illegal immigration.

Dunki is an Indianised spelling of the donkey route, a term used to describe the routes taken by illegal immigrants while crossing intenational borders. With ten days ahead of its worldwide release on December 21, Shah Rukh finally revealed the emotional meaning behind his film's title on Monday morning.

Taking to his social media handles, the actor dropped the teaser of Dunki Drop 5, the promotional video of the song O Maahi. "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!", he added as the caption.

The 13-second teaser features SRK standing in a desert and doing his signature pose. He is seen in an all-black outfit. The clip also reads, "Promo version. The film has a different version." Sung by Arijit Singh, the official release date of the song is still awaited. The first two songs Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se have received positive responses from fans.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. 

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will clash at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. The Telugu-language action thriller is also being released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.  

READ | This actor starred in Rs 1100 crore film, his brother plays Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Dunki, net worth is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' ton guides Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE