Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Along with beautifully explaining the meaning of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Dunki Drop 5, the promotional video of the track O Maahi from the Rajkumar Hirani film.

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting his third release of the year, Dunki. The superstar has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, for the social comedy based on the concept of illegal immigration.

Dunki is an Indianised spelling of the donkey route, a term used to describe the routes taken by illegal immigrants while crossing intenational borders. With ten days ahead of its worldwide release on December 21, Shah Rukh finally revealed the emotional meaning behind his film's title on Monday morning.

Taking to his social media handles, the actor dropped the teaser of Dunki Drop 5, the promotional video of the song O Maahi. "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!", he added as the caption.

The 13-second teaser features SRK standing in a desert and doing his signature pose. He is seen in an all-black outfit. The clip also reads, "Promo version. The film has a different version." Sung by Arijit Singh, the official release date of the song is still awaited. The first two songs Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se have received positive responses from fans.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will clash at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. The Telugu-language action thriller is also being released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

