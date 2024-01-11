Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

Young Shah Rukh Khan fans are seen in Kathakali and Mohiniyattam attires as they dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya at the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki continues to impress the audiences across the nation, days after its release on December 21 last year. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the comedy drama highlights the social issue of illegal immigration.

Now, a video is going viral from the 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival held in Kollam from January 4 to January 8 in which some of the young fans of Shah Rukh are seen dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya in the traditional attire. While some fans are seen wearing the Kathakali costumes, others are seen in Mohiniyattam dresses.

The video has been shared by SRK fan pages on social media and have gone viral on the internet. A fan club by the name of Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Fan Club took to its Twitter handle and shared the video along with the caption, "Young talents at the #Kerala State School Arts Festival groove to #LuttPuttGaya! The #Dunki Fever is spreading like wildfire!".

Meanwhile, Dunki is inching closer to the Rs 450-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has become the third highest-grossing film in Shah Rukh Khan's career after Jawan and Pathaan. Released in January 2023, Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller Pathaan earned more than Rs 1050 crore worldwide and became the first Hindi film to mint Rs 500 crore in India.

Atlee's masala actioner Jawan, which hit theatres in September 2023, even crossed Pathaan's records and amassed Rs 1160 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in Shah Rukh's career. It even became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2.



