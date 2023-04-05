Search icon
See inside pics from Taapsee Pannu's Udaipur vacation with friends as actress celebrates 10 years in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor was released in the theatres on April 5, 2013.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu acted in a few South Indian films before making her Bollywood debut in Chashme Baddoor, which was released in the theatres on April 5, 2013. Since then, the actor has given critically acclaimed performances in films like Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and Badla among others.

The actress completes a decade in Bollywood on Wednesday. To celebrate the occasion, Taapsee took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her recent Udaipur vacation with her best friends Mani Bhatia and Jasmine Kaur. She captioned her pictures, "10 years...A lot has changed. But in these pictures are a few things that haven’t. We had to catch up on a lot of madness and The Leela Palace Udaipur thank you for making this time even more special and memorable."

In one of the photos, Pannu is seen chilling at the poolside with her friends and in another picture, the three of them are seen having a hearty laugh. Taapsee, Mani, and Jasmine are also seen posing for the cameras after their meal in one of the photos, while the three ladies are seen enjoying a sunset with their backs towards the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Apart from Dunki, the actress also has the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba sequel with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and the investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar in the pipeline.

