Sarfarosh fame Sunil Shende passes away, last rites to be performed today

At the age of 75, Sunil Shende, who was well-known for his parts in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

At the age of 75, Sunil Shende, who was well-known for his parts in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away. On November 14, he passed away in his Mumbai home. 

According to reports, the actor Sunil Shende's funeral procession would leave today at 1 pm. His last rites will reportedly be carried out at the Parshiwada Hindu cremation. The actor Sunil Shende is survived by his wife Jyoti, his two sons Omkar and Rishikesh, as well as by his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The news was confirmed by Pavan Jha who tweeted, "Noted Hindi & Marathi character actor Sunil Shinde passed away yday. #RIPHe started with a miniscule role in Gandhi-82 & went on to do some small, some significant roles in Hindi Cinema of 80s & 90s. He played @iamsrk's Babuji, d Circus owner in Circus (TV-DD) @SukanyaVerma."

Check out the tweet here:

As soon as the sad news broke out, fans took to Twitter and paid tribute. One wrote, "Sad to hear of the demise of very fine actor and a friend Shri.Sunil Shende May his soul rest in peace RIP."

Another wrote, "Sad news indeed! We all Parlekars can never forget him. Prayers,"

 

The renowned actor was well-known for his parts in Gandhi and Sarfarosh as well as Shah Rukh Khan's TV series Circus.

