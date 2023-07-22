Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Sara Ali Khan opened up about the social media negativity and mean comments and how she deals with it.

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy channelling her spiritual energy at Amarnath. Khan's last film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was also a runaway success at the box office, and she's elated with the reception the film and her character have received from the family audience.

Sara also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she's even been a target of trolls often. The actress has now opened up about dealing with negativity and she managed to cut out from the noise. While speaking to Etimes, Sara Ali Khan asserted that when I hear everything, but listen to only what’s constructive, if people don’t like my work that’s a problem. So any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored by me."

Sara has grown up in a filmy family. Her father, Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh are fine artistes. So, it's quite obvious that they do discuss films with Sara. The young bud asserted that discussion she has with her parents about her work. Sara said that both of them have asked her to develop her own instincts and choose a script or a character with which her heart connects.

On Thursday, Sara was spotted with high security during her Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The video of her is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a turquoise jacket with matching pants and a red chunni (scarf) and was surrounded by other pilgrims.

Sharing the video of the actress, ANI wrote, “Watch: Actor Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.” Recently, Sara gave a glimpse of her travel and shares a series of photos from her mountains. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sipping tea in a cozy tent with a cute little goat. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.