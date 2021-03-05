Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan's 'knock knock' jokes leave birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan irritated

On the occasion of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, elder sister, actress Sara Ali Khan made sure that she makes the day extra special for her little 'Iggy' by cracking some 'knock knock' jokes. However good Sara's intentions were to entertain the birthday boy, it sure did leave Ibrahim irritated.

In a short clip shared on Sara's Instagram handle, the actress is seen asking little brother Ibrahim to answer her as she says 'knock knock'. Ibrahim replies that they need to leave as they are getting late (probably for Ibrahim's birthday bash at dad Saif Ali Kha's Bandra residence), however, he indulges after Sara insists.

'Knock Knock,' says Sara. 'Who's that,' answers Ibrahim. 'Abby,' replies Sara. 'Abby who?" asks Ibrahim. And then Sara sings 'abby birthday to you...'. Ibrahim responds with an irritated look but Sara continues with another one and then yet another 'knock knock' joke, leaving Ibrahim a little displeased. Well, just for the sake of the video!

It's fun watching the siblings get all goofy. Take a look:

Earlier, Sara penned a hilarious note as she wished Ibrahim a happy birthday.

Sara posted a slew of photos on Instagram featuring the brother-sister duo, and a few throwback pictures from their childhood and vacations.

"Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a newborn, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes," Sara wrote alongside the images.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.