Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'little brother' Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday with giant football themed cake

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 20th birthday today. On his special day, elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared a boomerang video to wish her "little brother".

Going by the stories seems like Sara ordered a massive football-themed cake for her brother with the logo of Chelsea Football Club on it. The cake also shows Ibrahim's back in the club's jersey with "Iggy" written on it, referring to Ibrahim, as Sara so fondly calls him.

Check it out here.

The cake Sara ordered was perfect given Ibrahim's interest in the sport. The star kid has often been snapped playing football. Pictures of him playing for his school team have gone viral on Instagram as well.

Sharing the boomerang video, Sara captioned it saying, "I love my little brother." It also shows a knife cutting into the cake.

Ibrahim is yet to complete his studies but has shown a keenness to join films, like his family. Back in 2019, Saif had said about the subject, "He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do."

Sara had also spoken to ETimes about Ibrahim joining the industry and the advise she would give him. Sara had said, "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am."