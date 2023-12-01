Headlines

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur and demand a National Award for him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film Sam Bahadur has finally hit the theatres today (December 1). The film has clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and is receiving a positive response from the audience. Netizens can’t stop praising Vicky’s performance in the movie. 

Netizens took to their social media and showered love on Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sam Bahadur. Some even believed that he deserves a National Award, the Oscar for the film. While some also felt that though his acting was ‘terrific,’ the movie was a little slow. Here’s a look at some of the tweets before you watch Sam Bahadur in theatres. 

One of the users wrote, "Today evening, attended the premiere of #SamBahadur at @JioWorldDrive I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves, and his love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step. Kudos to @vickykaushal09 bhai @sanyamalhotra07 for being the best. Crazy to witness a different role of @fattysanashaikh! Take a bow." 

Another tweet read, "#SamBahadur DISAPPOINTED! #VickyKaushal is the only saving grace in the film that is painfully boring because of a dead screenplay, average direction, and storytelling that is more documentary than cinema.VickyK deserved a better script than this history textbook. Next watch #Animal." 

Another user wrote, "I couldn't see Vicky Kaushal, I could see only #SamBahadur. Outstanding and magnetizing performance and dialogue delivery, this is #VickyKaushal 's movie. Worth a dekho on big screen. Get ready to see thousands of reels with his style just like 'Pushpa'. You will find many people act like him with friends and family."

Another wrote, "Just Watched #SamBahadur and it's simply the best movie to have come out of Bollywood in recent times. #VickyKaushal is in Top form. The consistency and ease with which he portrays the character is just impeccable! A MUST MUST WATCH!"

Another wrote, "Masterpiece Movie...Positive Response for Sam Bahadur." 

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama that tells the story of the first Field Marshal of India, Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky’s wife. The film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which is also receiving positive reviews from the audience. 

Sam Manekshaw’s daughter Maya Manekshaw also talked about the film and said, “They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I’ve seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience and you’re smiling. That just kills me every time.”

