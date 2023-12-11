Headlines

Sam Bahadur box office: Vicky Kaushal film holds well against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, crosses Rs 50 crore in India

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama has finally crossed Rs 50 crore in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Starring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur hit theatres worldwide on December 1. After ten days since its release, the biographical war drama has finally crossed Rs 50 crore in India after facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime drama Animal, with which it had clashed at the box office.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former India's PM India Gandhi. After collecting Rs 38.80 crore in its first week, Sam Bahadur showed immense growth in its second weekend as it added Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 7.50 crore on its second Saturday and Sunday. The film's domestic net total now stands at Rs 56.55 crore.

Talking about Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is now a smashing blockbuster. The Ranbir Kapoor film has earned over Rs 430 crore net in India and over Rs 700 crore gross worldwide within its first ten days. All these box office figures are from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box office disaster. 

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy, based around the concept of illegal immiration, releases in cinemas on December 21 and will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22.

